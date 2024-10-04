Kushner has discussed US-Saudi diplomacy with Saudi crown prince

WASHINGTON: Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump, has discussed US-Saudi diplomatic negotiations involving Israel with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman multiple times since leaving the Trump White House, said a source familiar with the discussions.

The source did not identify when the talks took place and whether they occurred before or after the start of the Gaza conflict. But they included discussions on the process of normalising relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a key diplomatic objective of both the Biden and Trump administrations, the source said.

Kushner, 43, has a close relationship with Saudi Arabia, which congressional investigators say has invested US$2 billion in his private equity fund, Affinity Partners, which Kushner set up after leaving the White House.

The news that Kushner and Saudi Arabia’s de-facto leader discussed a peace accord that US President Joe Biden also has tried to broker illustrates the importance both Republicans and Democrats place on the increasingly unstable Middle East amid a razor-close presidential election. The talks also signal how Trump might manage the crisis in the region if voters return him to power - and renew questions about whether Kushner’s financial ties with Riyadh could influence US policy under his father-in-law.

Saudi Arabia’s investments in Kushner’s fund have been criticized by ethics experts, Democrats in Congress and even some Republicans, who have expressed concern that Saudi Arabia’s stake can look like a payoff since Kushner worked on Saudi issues before leaving Trump’s White House.

In a Sep 24 letter to Affinity, Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, wrote that investments by Saudi Arabia in Kushner’s fund raise “obvious conflicts of interest concerns.”

Affinity and Kushner have denied that Saudi Arabia’s investments are a payoff or a conflict of interest. Affinity said Wyden and his Senate staff do not understand the realities of private equity. “The reason so many people go to Jared for his insights and his opinions is that he’s had such a record of successes,” said a spokesperson for Kushner.

The source close to Kushner declined to provide more details of the discussions with the crown prince, also known as “MbS, saying he did not want to violate the friendship between the two. “It wouldn’t be appropriate for me to share that,” the source said.