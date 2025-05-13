What are the key issues surrounding Trump’s Middle East trip?

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump is set to land in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (May 13), the first stop of a four-day trip to the Middle East where he will hold a summit with Gulf state leaders.

Trump’s first major foreign trip of his second presidential term highlights his administration’s growing focus on economic cooperation with Gulf nations, observers said.

“He’s very interested in pursuing commercial deals. He’s very interested in trade,” said former US ambassador to Tunisia Gordon Gray.

“The Middle East and particularly the Gulf countries he’s visiting, are very ripe for good deals with US businesses,” added Gray, who is now a Kuwait Professor of Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Affairs at George Washington University.

The Middle East was also the location of Trump’s first major international trip during his first term from 2017 to 2021 – something analysts said speaks volumes about his presidential and personal priorities.

Aside from Saudi Arabia, Trump will travel to Qatar before ending his trip in the United Arab Emirates.

His family has been involved in new developments – including Trump golf courses – in all three nations, while he has sizeable portfolios there as well.

His son Eric Trump was recently in Qatar to announce the country’s first Trump-branded real estate project in a US$5.5 billion deal. Trump towers are also set to be built in Dubai in the UAE, the Saudi city Jeddah, and Saudi capital Riyadh.