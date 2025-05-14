America First agenda features big in Trump’s Middle East trip, say observers

Just a day into his Gulf tour, United States President Donald Trump’s agenda for his first foreign visit since taking office is clear – it is all about the money, said observers.

Shortly after arriving in Riyadh on Tuesday (May 13), Trump already secured a US$600 billion investment pledge that included a massive US$142 billion arms deal from Saudi Arabia.

Like his first presidency in 2017 – when he struck up warm ties with the Saudi ruling family, Trump picked the kingdom for his first major overseas trip.

Now in his second term, it appears the US president hopes to cement and develop those links – which are mostly economic – further, said Georgetown University professor Nader Hashemi.

“It's always about himself first, then his family's business interests, and then those of his friends’,” said the associate professor of Middle East and Islamic politics.

Trump is accompanied on the trip by US business leaders including billionaire Elon Musk and other tech honchos.