What hurdles lie ahead for any US-China TikTok deal?

WASHINGTON: Questions and potential hurdles surround a framework agreement announced on Monday (Sep 15) between the US and China that would switch short-video app TikTok to US-controlled ownership, including whether any deal will comply with a 2024 law.

US and Chinese officials announced the deal in principle in Madrid following trade talks, but did not give details or answer key questions, such as whether China will agree to transfer ownership of the algorithm that makes the app so popular with 170 million Americans.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the objective of the deal would be to switch to American ownership.

He did not disclose the terms of the deal, saying that it was between two private parties, but added that "the commercial terms have been agreed upon".

Bessent added that a Sep 17 deadline could be extended by 90 days to allow the deal to be finalised.

WHAT IS THE DEAL?

Little is known about the actual deal in the works, including what companies are involved and whether the United States would have a stake in TikTok.

Li Chenggang, China’s international trade representative, said the two sides have reached "basic framework consensus" to properly solve TikTok-related issues in a cooperative way, reduce investment barriers and promote related economic and trade cooperation, according to China’s official news agency Xinhua.

Wang Jingtao, deputy director of China’s Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, told reporters in Madrid there was consensus on authorisation of "the use of intellectual property rights such as (TikTok’s) algorithm" - a main sticking point in the deal.

The sides also agreed on entrusting a partner with handling US user data and content security, he said.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the team was "very focused on TikTok and making sure that it was a deal that is fair for the Chinese", but also "completely respects US national security concerns".