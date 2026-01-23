BYD cements lead as Singapore's top-selling car brand as EV sales surge to 45% of new registrations

SINGAPORE: Chinese automaker BYD has solidified its position as Singapore’s best-selling car brand in 2025, capturing more than one-fifth of all new vehicle registrations as the nation's electric vehicle adoption reached record levels.

A total of 11,184 new BYD cars were registered last year, representing 21.2 per cent of the 52,678 cars registered.

Industry experts attributed BYD's success to competitive pricing and an extensive model line-up that caters to diverse consumer segments across the mass market.

Japanese carmaker Toyota secured second place with 7,466 new registrations, while German luxury manufacturer BMW was third with 5,091 vehicles.

Across all brands, a record 23,684 EVs were registered last year, or 45 per cent of all new cars.

This represents a substantial increase from 2024, when EVs accounted for 34 per cent of new registrations.

The total EV population on Singapore's roads reached 49,262 vehicles by year-end 2025, constituting 7.4 per cent of the overall car population – nearly double the 4 per cent share recorded in 2024.