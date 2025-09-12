Chinese EV sales in Singapore hit record high as smaller brands gain traction

SINGAPORE: Chinese electric vehicle (EV) sales in Singapore have surged past last year’s total in just seven months, with lesser-known brands steadily chipping away at market leader BYD’s dominance.

Data from the Land Transport Authority shows that 7,796 Chinese EVs were registered between January and July, edging past the 7,772 recorded across the whole of 2024.

The growth has further entrenched Chinese makers as the leading force in Singapore's EV market, with their collective share rising from 53.8 per cent in 2024 to 65.7 per cent so far this year.

While BYD continues to lead, its grip is weakening. Last year, it accounted for 79.7 per cent of all Chinese EV registrations. This has fallen to 70.9 per cent in 2025, as rival brands make inroads.

Excluding BYD, 15 Chinese brands are now active in Singapore: Avatr, Chery, Deepal, Dongfeng, EvEasy, GAC, Geely, Great Wall, MG, Maxus, Neta, Seres, Skyworth, Xpeng and Zeekr. Together, they sold 2,264 EVs from January to July, compared with 1,581 EVs sold by 11 such brands over the whole of 2024.

All but two brands – Great Wall and MG – have already surpassed their 2024 sales.