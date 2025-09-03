COE prices for Category A hit record high of nearly S$108,000

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for smaller cars closed at a record high in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Sep 3), with premiums for all cars rising by about S$3,000.

COE prices for Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, closed at S$107,889 (US$83,715) to surpass the previous peak of S$106,000 in October 2023. Premiums closed at S$104,524 during the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$127,501 from S$124,400.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, increased to S$127,901 from S$125,001.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$71,556 from S$72,190 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,101, up from S$8,809 in the last exercise.

A total of 4,553 bids were received, with a quota of 3,144 COEs available.