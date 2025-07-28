COE quota to increase by 2.6% for August to October

SINGAPORE: The overall supply of Certificates of Entitlement (COE) for the August to October period will go up by nearly 2.6 per cent compared with the previous quarter, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Jul 28).

The total number of COEs will rise to 18,701, up from 18,232 during the period from May to July, which had seen a 6 per cent increase.

Compared with the same period last year - Aug 2024 to Oct 2024 - there is an increase of more than 22 per cent in the quota.

The quota for Categories A, B and C will inch up by about 1 per cent, while that of Category E will rise by about 27 per cent. The quota for Category D will remain unchanged.

Bidding under the new quota will start on Aug 4.

The COE quota for the bidding period of November 2025 to January 2026 will be announced in October, said LTA.

The COE quota consists of the following components:

25 per cent of the replacement COEs from vehicles deregistered in the 12-month period from July 2024 to June 2025

Provision for 0.25 per cent per annum growth for Category C based on the Category C vehicle population as at Dec 31, 2024.

Adjustments for changes in the taxi population, expired Temporary COEs, Early Turnover Scheme for commercial vehicles, redistribution from guaranteed deregistrations for Category A, Category B and Category D and injection of additional COEs.

LTA announced in October last year that up to 20,000 additional COEs will be progressively injected across all vehicle categories from February over “the next few years”. The move was made in view of the implementation of ERP 2.0.