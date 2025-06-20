Logo
From troubled teen to caring teacher: How this 31-year-old educator found his calling helping children with special needs | Video
From troubled teen to caring teacher: How this 31-year-old educator found his calling helping children with special needs | Video

04:55 Min
Lauren Ong
20 Jun 2025 09:30PM
Physical education (PE) teacher Kumaran Arumugam described himself in his younger days as someone who was impatient, temperamental and often “gets into fights with just about anyone”. 

“My younger self would not have imagined what I am doing right now,” the 31-year-old said. He has since spent a decade coaching sports to children with special needs. 

For the past six years, he has been teaching PE at Lighthouse School in Toa Payoh and he is also the co-founder of Fitty Witty Sports, an organisation that teaches sports to underprivileged and special needs children.


 
Source: CNA/jl/sf
