Once dismissed, now desired – the shifting perceptions in Singapore towards Chinese consumer brands

For most of her adult life, Ms Shelly Chan, 41, steered clear of Chinese-made electronics.

Growing up, her parents had been wary of “Made in China” goods after experiencing a string of unreliable household appliances that did not last.

“So even though we were not well-to-do, my parents insisted on spending more for household appliances that were not 100 per cent made in China,” said the business marketing consultant.

Influenced by her parents' experience, Ms Chan also made it a point to avoid appliances made in China when she moved to her own home.



The only exception she made was for appliances from big brands like Samsung, which is Korean, as she believed the company would have more stringent quality checks.

But her perspective began to shift in 2018, when a friend introduced her to Huawei, a Chinese smartphone maker, after her relatively new Android phone broke following a minor fall.

The new phone, which was an affordable replacement, exceeded her expectations.

“I fell in love with it. The battery was long-lasting, the colours in the photos were beautiful, and the processing speed was fast. That was the turning point for me in trusting Chinese brands more,” Ms Chan said.

Today, some of her household products are from well-known Chinese brands.



Marketing communications professional Lester Kok, 41, similarly used to avoid Chinese products and had a preference for Japanese and Korean brands for their reliability and sleeker design.

“The label ‘Made in China’ was viewed as the least reliable,” he said, adding that his mobile phone, television and even car were carefully chosen to avoid Chinese manufacturing.

However, that changed after he tried mobile phones and other products, such as smartwatches and audio devices, from Chinese brands, as these products began to gain mainstream popularity. He was drawn to their innovative features and affordability.

“I always compare specs with Western brands like Nothing, Motorola, Google, and more.

“Chinese phones use the same (processors), boast more advanced battery and cooling technology, top-tier displays, and all the latest features, often at the same or lower price points,” he said.

Mr Kok said he was particularly impressed with his smartwatch from Huawei, which lasts him for seven to eight days on a single charge with regular use at the gym.

“I’m hard-pressed to identify what edge Western brands still have, especially since many of them are manufactured in China, too.”

Mr Kok and Ms Chan are among a growing number of Singaporeans whose views on Chinese brands have changed significantly over the years, influenced by improved product quality, competitive pricing, and innovative designs.

This shift in consumer sentiment is underscored by clear market trends, such as Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD’s rise to become Singapore’s top-selling car. BYD sold 3,002 cars, or 20 per cent of total vehicle sales in Singapore in the first four months this year.

It dethroned Toyota as the most popular car brand - the Japanese manufacturer sold 2,050 vehicles in the same period - and far outsold its main EV competitor Tesla, which sold 535 cars.

The rise of BYD is a strong indicator that Chinese brands are no longer seen as cheap knock-offs but as credible, mainstream choices, said retail experts and economists, adding that younger shoppers tend to hold this view.