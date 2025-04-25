Commentary: How Chagee, Mixue and Luckin are brewing success in a crowded market

SINGAPORE: Chinese beverage companies are having their moment in the spotlight. Chagee CEO Zhang Junjie became a billionaire at age 30 after the tea chain successfully went public on the Nasdaq on Apr 17, against the backdrop of the US-China tariff war.

Just weeks earlier, beverage giant Mixue – now the world’s largest F&B chain by store count, surpassing McDonald’s and Starbucks – listed in Hong Kong. These brands, along with Luckin Coffee, are reshaping the industry.

Ambition is not enough to conquer global markets, neither is luck. Their journeys to international success may be different but what they share is a deep understanding of brand positioning and strategic execution.

CLEAR BRAND POSITIONING

Each one has built a clear market position and every decision is consistently aligned with that and its target audience.