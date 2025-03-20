Chinese milk tea giant Chagee under fire in Vietnam, Malaysia for featuring controversial ‘nine-dash line’

SINGAPORE: Angry milk tea lovers in Malaysia and Vietnam are calling for a boycott of the popular Chinese tea chain Chagee after its mobile app displayed the nine-dash line - Beijing’s controversial map that outlines its territorial claims in the South China Sea.

First opened in China’s southwestern Yunnan province in 2017, the brand has expanded across Asia - operating shops in Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia. The backlash comes as the company prepares to enter Vietnam with its first outlet in Ho Chi Minh City.

Outraged Vietnamese social media users took to Chagee Vietnam’s Facebook page and flooded posts with angry comments and memes that criticised the company’s decision to even feature the map.

Referring to the contested Paracel and Spratly Islands, comments like “Hoang Sa and Truong Sa belong to Vietnam” were shared in Vietnamese and English.

Users first spotted the nine-dash line after downloading Chagee’s app to claim free beverages ahead of its opening.

Vietnamese news outlets have reported that the app was no longer available for download in the country. Photos showing advertisements and branding taken down ahead of its scheduled launch in Ho Chi Minh, also circulated widely.