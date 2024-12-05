Analysis: Vietnam-Malaysia diplomatic upgrade signals more united approach to China’s maritime claims

Vietnam maintains three tiers of diplomatic relationship with other countries: Comprehensive partnerships; strategic partnerships; and comprehensive strategic partnerships (CSP). A CSP is the highest tier.

According to an August 2024 Voice of America article on diplomatic relationships, a comprehensive partnership may signal a general intent to cooperate across a broad range of issues, while strategic partnerships may have a narrower but deeper focus on particular sectors such as trade, energy or counterterrorism.

“A comprehensive strategic partnership, then, implies both broad-based cooperation and a commitment to specific joint pursuits,” the article said.

In March this year, Vietnam signed a CSP with Australia, with both countries pledging to deepen political, defence security and justice cooperation. In a joint statement, the countries promised to enhance economic engagement and strengthen climate cooperation.

The countries also expressed concerns on the situation in the South China Sea and reaffirmed their commitment to peace, security, stability, freedom of navigation and overflight, and unimpeded lawful commerce.

They also agreed to adhere to legal and diplomatic processes and to the settlement of disputes, including those in the South China Sea, by peaceful means without resorting to the threat or use of force.

Then in October, Vietnam established a CSP with France, making it the first European Union country to be accorded the highest level of partnership.

It is worth noting, however, that there is no universal international standard for how such diplomatic relationships are defined, with individual countries choosing how to determine them.

For instance, some countries and groupings may use similar terms without necessarily implying a tiered approach.

In October 2021, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) accorded CSP status to China and Australia, saying that the new partnerships should be “meaningful, substantive, and mutually beneficial”.

While a strategic partnership was understood to be the highest form of engagement between ASEAN and a dialogue partner prior to the CSP, ASEAN insisted that the new term does not confer a hierarchy of status.

“ASEAN was clear that the new coveted partnership title is a recognition of the depth and breadth of the dialogue relations and not an upgrade,” Ms Joanne Lin, coordinator of the ASEAN Studies Centre at the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute, wrote in a February 2023 Fulcrum blog post.

“As a new nomenclature, it makes little sense that the CSP does not denote an elevation of partnership. One can wonder what value it can bring to a dialogue partner if there is no differentiation in status.”

VIETNAM'S CSPS