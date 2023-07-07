Commentary: How Barbie got caught in the South China Sea dispute

CANBERRA: The new Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is set for imminent release. But according to Vietnam’s state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper, the film’s release has been barred.

The head of the Department of Cinema, a government body in charge of licensing and censoring foreign films, said: “We do not grant license for the American movie Barbie to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line”.

Vietnam’s response to the Barbie movie’s depiction of the South China Sea shows how sensitive these matters are in Southeast Asia, especially in Vietnam.

WHAT IS THE NINE-DASH LINE?

The South China Sea has a long history of being contested.

China and Vietnam engaged in military clashes over the Paracel and Spratly Islands in the South China Sea in 1974 and 1988.

Those disputes were over land, but more recently the focus has turned to claims over the continental shelf - the area of seabed that extends beyond the coast to at least 200 nautical miles (370.4km) - and the economic zones, which covers an area of at least 200 nautical miles (370.4km) from the coast.

Since the late 1940s, China has promoted the so-called nine-dash line in the South China Sea. The line, also known as the “U-shaped line” or “cow’s tongue”, comprises nine dashes.