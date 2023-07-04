Commentary: China’s answer to Top Gun is a flat spin

MELBOURNE: In the battle for cultural supremacy, the Chinese film industry has released its counterpoint to the American blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

The May 2023 release of Born To Fly, about People’s Liberation Army Air Force test pilots risking their lives to develop a Chinese next-generation stealth fighter jet, aims to do for the Chinese air force what Top Gun did for the Americans in the 1980s.

Born to Fly is not a good movie by any standard. It is dull, poorly written and the action when it is there is unremarkable.

However, it does possibly reveal how the Chinese government and military perceive their standing in international affairs.

The film begins with an action set piece where American-accented and English-speaking fighter pilots fly over the South China Sea, causing damage to a Chinese oil rig and turmoil to some fishermen. The rueful pilots arrogantly declare “We will go whenever we want”, in response to Chinese pilots ordering them to leave “Chinese territory”.