Commentary: Does China have the chops to play peacemaker in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

CANBERRA: The Russia-Ukraine conflict is like a complex and multi-dimensional chess game, and China’s emergence as a potential peacemaker has incited much debate.

China’s diplomatic turnaround, from its tacit non-involvement to an assertive diplomatic role, raises questions about China and Russia’s "no limits" partnership and China’s apparent reluctance to class the Russia-Ukraine standoff as a war.

The crux of the matter boils down to whether China has the diplomatic prowess and leverage to assume a role as peacemaker in the conflict and how it can manoeuvre to achieve such an objective.

The vestiges of the Cold War continue to inform Russia’s relationship with the West and Kyiv’s diplomatic reliance on Western powers further fuels Moscow’s distrust.

Amid this difficult situation, Beijing emerges as a potentially viable mediator. Russia’s endorsement of China’s 12-point peace plan and Ukraine’s initial favourable response to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow bolster China’s position.