Commentary: China’s first homegrown jet is Xi’s newest tool in foreign policy

SYDNEY: Late May 2023 marked the inaugural commercial flight of China’s first homegrown jet airliner, the COMAC C919.

In a carefully planned symbolic event, China Eastern Airlines flight MU9191 took off from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport - where then United States president Richard Nixon first arrived during his tour of China in 1972 - and landed in Beijing.

Touted as Beijing’s response to the American Boeing 737 and the European Airbus A320 families, the twin-aisle regional jet aims to cater to the Chinese domestic market and the prospective Asian market.

Although the flight was marketed by Beijing as evidence of China’s achievements in aviation technology, it also sparked debates about the incorporation of American components and allegations of intellectual property theft in the design and construction of the COMAC aircraft.

Nevertheless, the C919 is the newest tool in Chinese foreign policy, much like how the Douglas DC-3 revolutionised former US president Franklin D Roosevelt's aviation diplomacy.

AVIATION DIPLOMACY

Perhaps no other plane shaped post-World War II international aviation politics more than the DC-3.

Renowned as the backbone of logistics during the war, it was also among the first passenger-only commercial airliners. It boasted a long range with comfortable seating - for its time, at least - which allowed it to operate passenger flights without relying on freight mail to keep it profitable.