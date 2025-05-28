BYD plans to roll out smart driving system in overseas markets soon, including Singapore

SHENZHEN: Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD plans to make its intelligent driving technology, known as “God’s Eye”, available in overseas markets like Singapore soon.

The world’s largest EV maker told CNA that while it cannot commit to a specific timeline, the technology could be rolled out progressively, with certain features made available first instead of all at once.

Singapore, where BYD has become the top-selling car so far this year, will get some smart driving features by next year at the latest, said Liu Xueliang, general manager of the company’s Asia Pacific auto sales division.

These features include automated parking, adaptive cruising and remote parking, where a driver can use their mobile phone to park or drive their vehicle.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The system relies on different cameras, radar and lidar sensors to do this, though the specific configuration is based on different tiers.

Liu noted that BYD first needs to test its assisted-driving system on actual roads and “constantly evolve the algorithm”, given the differing road conditions in various countries.

“Of course, there are also some habits of local consumers, including some (assisted) self-driving, parking, and highway conditions,” he added.

On top of that, he noted that automakers need to adhere to each country’s laws and regulations on unmanned driving, which are rapidly evolving as autonomous vehicle technology advances.

“We respect the laws and regulations of any market and need to pass their rigorous certification system,” Liu said.

“When everything is mature, we will gradually push this to the market in the short term.”