Putien’s founder Fong Chi Chung on his humble beginnings, giving back and the value of an egg

Mr Fong's two sons, aged 31 and 33, are both involved in running Putien.



"Sometimes, I think, ‘Why are my two sons so stupid?’ They’ve joined me in this business. It’s so difficult. Why don’t they do something else?

"But they are like me. They enjoy it. They have had an emotional connection to the restaurant since they were young.”

As to whether he has thought about retiring and letting his sons take over, Mr Fong said it is not something he "dares to do" now given the market conditions.



It would be an "irresponsible" move. There is also the sense that it can be a frightening prospect.



"What’s there to do after retirement? You can’t drink all day. Your body won’t be able to take it.”

He might, when the day comes, take up painting again. He studied art before graduation and although the walls of his home are adorned with art pieces, none of the paintings are his.



In case you are wondering, he does eat frequently at his own restaurants and also at high-end restaurants, but during his time off, his first choice is to tuck into hawker food.

“Every food court has good food,” he said, listing bak kut teh (pork bone soup), Hainanese chicken rice and laksa (noodles in spiced coconut milk broth) as his top three favourite dishes.

“A good friend took me to Katong to try a laksa he liked, but I prefer the one at Jalan Besar.”

In his free time, he’ll also play with his pet cats and dogs, and he has several in Singapore. Most were given up by other pet owners and taken in by him.

“When I’m away from Singapore, I insist the people at home send me pictures of my pets every day. Cats are more complex creatures. Dogs are just focused on their owners. I don’t particularly train them. Just be kind to them and it’s enough.

"Just by looking into my eyes, they can tell what I want with more accuracy than people.”

For now, though, an idyllic life isn’t on the cards.

Instead, he’s turning his focus towards bringing established food-and-beverage brands from China into Singapore, including “China’s best dumplings, China’s best fast food and China’s best dim sum”.

“In China, everyone knows that if you go to Singapore, you have to look for Uncle Fong. I used to just focus on Putien but now, I think I can do this," he said.

“I think I’ve done enough in 25 years. I’ve done something meaningful. I’ve raised the profile of my hometown. I’ve helped many farmers. I’ve helped people learn to run restaurants. And I’ve brought Putian to prominence.”