My family and I lost S$500,000 to a scam. Taking responsibility for it was hard, but it helped me grow

I learnt the most painful lesson of my life in 2019.

Together with my wife, my in-laws and my brother, we lost nearly half a million dollars to a scam. The financial loss was devastating – but the real damage was personal, relational, and emotional.

You might be wondering: How does a mature, educated person fall so hard for a scam? The prime reason: Trust.

One day, a friend introduced me to a charismatic forex trader, a well-mannered gentleman who exuded confidence and credibility. He shared an investment opportunity which promised good returns in the form of fixed monthly payouts with a simple one-month withdrawal notice.

I’m not usually one to trust strangers at first sight, but my friend’s introduction had lowered my guard. I decided to invest a small sum to test the waters. But when the returns came as promised, I started gradually increasing my investment sum and even rolled the profits back into the scheme.

There were no red flags – no pressure, just consistent “results” from a “professional” who seemed to know what he was doing. What began as a cautious experiment grew into a six-figure commitment within a few years.