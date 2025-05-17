Why regulating ‘finfluencer’ content isn’t going to save us from making bad money moves

For most of us, trying to figure out how to best manage our money can be overwhelming. Just like how most of us learnt how to spend and save our primary school allowance from our parents, we seek out people who have already done it before us as a guide.

We watch videos, browse forums and devour blogs, hoping to learn from others’ experiences (and, hopefully, avoid their mistakes).

It’s no wonder that “finfluencers” – online creators specialising in content about financial literacy and breaking down complex financial concepts for the layman to understand – have become so popular in recent years.

In an October 2024 survey by MoneySmart, over half of Singaporeans aged 18 and above said they relied on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for financial advice, preferring them over traditional sources such as family, friends, and financial advisers.

The internet has made financial advice more accessible than ever. We cannot ignore the benefits of such resources, especially if we were never taught these things in school or at home.

But just as we’re encouraged to consult doctors rather than relying solely on health advice found on the internet, no one should be relying on financial advice online for their own financial decisions.