Eight complaints made against 'finfluencers' in 2025 so far, says MAS

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has received eight complaints against financial influencers so far this year, compared with an average of five complaints per year in the last five years.

Most of the eight complaints were because of comments made by two "finfluencers" who posted about why they were withdrawing their money from an investment platform, said Mr Alvin Tan, a board member of MAS and Minister of State for Trade and Industry.

Mr Tan was responding to a question in parliament about developments leading to a temporary suspension of immediate fund withdrawals on a financial services platform in March this year.

Chocolate Finance said on Mar 10 that it was experiencing high demand for withdrawals and halted the instant option temporarily.

CNA reported at that time that personal finance influencer Seth Wee, also known as Sethisfy, had uploaded a YouTube video the day before about why he decided to withdraw all his money from Chocolate Finance.