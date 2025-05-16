Should you take up a loan to invest? Here’s what you need to know

While doing a yearly review of my finances earlier this year, a financial adviser I met suggested buying an insurance policy that might yield attractive returns.

It was a tempting prospect but the annual premiums were beyond my means.

The financial adviser’s suggestion? Take a loan with an interest rate lower than the insurance policy’s potential returns.

I was bewildered by the notion as I had grown up being taught by my parents that taking on debt was to be avoided at all costs, if possible.

I had also read one too many reports warning that people can spiral into debt if they do not manage their loans well.

Speaking to this financial adviser, however, made me wonder if I was just being overly fearful of debt and if I could leverage such an option to my advantage.

In short, the answer is, don't do it unless you have money you are prepared to lose, because managing an investment and a loan together is double trouble that not many of us common folk are equipped to do.

WHAT TO CONSIDER BEFORE TAKING A LOAN

Financial experts told CNA TODAY that debt, which can come in the form of a personal loan, housing loan or even a study loan, can be classified as "healthy" or "unhealthy", depending on the purpose of the loan, the amount borrowed and your financial standing.

Mr Lawrence Tan, a senior manager at the Institute for Financial Literacy, the outreach arm of national financial education programme MoneySense, said debts that fall in the "healthy" category should help meet basic needs such as education and housing, or have a productive purpose such as to generate income by starting a business.

“On the other side of the coin, taking on debt to fund something that is not a basic need – for example, to fund lifestyle expenses or buying something that is not core to your daily needs – can be considered unhealthy and even ‘bad’,” he said.

Whether it is "good" or "bad" debt also depends on your income streams and the amount of debt you have.

Ms Daphne Lye, financial planning solutions and investment management lead at MoneyOwl, a financial advisory firm that is part of Temasek Trust, said that it is ideal for your total debt servicing ratio to be under 35 per cent.

This ratio is the proportion of your gross monthly income that goes into repaying your debt obligations, including your monthly housing loan.

For example, if you take home S$3,000 before mandatory contributions to the Central Provident Fund, the amount you pay towards your debts should not be more than S$1,050 ideally.

Without the housing loan, Ms Lye said that loan repayments should not be more than 15 per cent of your take-home pay.

“As part of our financial health, we should limit the overall quantum of debt – even good debt – to be manageable so we do not find ourselves in an overly stressed financial situation,” she added.

Even with "good" debt, the experts said there are things to look out for before taking a loan.

Mr Mark Tan, head of commercial for financial website MoneySmart Financial, said these include the interest rates that are charged and the monthly repayments, which should “comfortably fit within your budget to avoid financial strain”.

Be aware as well of hidden costs such as processing fees, annual fees, early repayment penalties and late payment charges.

Beyond that, it is important to consider the loan tenure, which is the amount of time you have to repay your loan. The duration is determined by several factors such as your income and age.

Often, those who are nearer to retirement will have a shorter loan tenure than, say, someone in their 20s.

“A shorter tenure typically means lower total interest but higher monthly repayments.

"The tip here is to pick the shortest tenure based on your monthly finances and not stretch yourself too thin,” Mr Mark Tan added.

SHOULD YOU BORROW TO INVEST?

When it comes to taking a loan to invest, theoretically, you could profit if the interest rate of your investment is higher than the cost of the loan, the experts said.

“As a general rule, only borrow what you can comfortably repay and invest amounts you can afford to lose,” Mr Mark Tan said.

“Although investment products may promise returns surpassing the interest on a loan, the unpredictability of markets poses substantial risks,” he warned.

It is important to conduct thorough research, consider potential losses and consult a licensed financial adviser before making such investments, he cautioned.