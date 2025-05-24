Growing up with 'money anxiety' drove GE2025 independent candidate Jeremy Tan to excel in business, retire young

For someone with enough money to his name to be set for life, Mr Jeremy Tan’s choice of breakfast is almost pedestrian but still eyebrow-raising: six half-boiled eggs.

The protein-heavy meal likely has less to do with frugality and more to do with his gym routine. However, the value of money, and the cost of not having it, has never been lost on him.

One of his clearest memories of growing up poor is having the electricity and water supply cut from his home in Tanjong Pagar after his parents were unable to pay the utility bills.

With not enough balance in his EZ-Link stored-value card for taking public transport, he took a 30-minute walk from his home to Redhill, where his cousin lived, just to take a shower.

“That moment probably taught me a lot, that maybe I'm the odd one out here," Mr Tan, a former Queenstown Secondary School student, said.

I met the 34-year-old entrepreneur at a food court in Ayer Rajah just 11 days after his political debut at the General Election this year, where he went on to make history on May 3 by clinching 36.18 per cent of the vote at Mountbatten Single Member Constituency (SMC). The constituency was won by Ms Gho Sze Kee, a newcomer from the People's Action Party (PAP).

The result for Mr Tan was the highest vote share for an independent candidate in more than 50 years since Mr Ng Teng Kian won 41.87 per cent of the vote in Punggol SMC in 1972.

Throughout the hustings, Mr Tan received his fair share of plaudits from the electorate, particularly impressing his audience with his rally performance on May 1 at the Home of Athletics track-and-field grounds in Kallang.

He stood confident on a small, elevated platform that evening, delivering a 45-minute pitch on why he would be the better candidate in a manner that resembled a speaker at an impromptu but educational and entertaining TED Talk, without the polish of a seasoned politician.