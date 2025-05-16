GE2025: Are independent candidates a new force to be reckoned with?

Otelli Edwards, host:

So you're worried about 2030. Is it going to your decision whether you're going to stand in the next election? It hinges on the electoral boundaries?



Jeremy:

Yes, because I'm a resident of Marine Parade (Braddell Heights GRC) and that is where I experienced a walkover. So now I must consider honestly how to tackle Marine Parade and also Mountbatten at the same time, because I don't know if Mountbatten would be part of Marine Parade. Anything could happen. MacPherson has been in and out of Marine Parade multiple times.



Steven:

And you have a similar view on that right, Darryl?

Darryl:

Yeah. Because I've been living in Radin Mas for most of my life. And I think in this (election) for instance, part of West Coast was also included in Radin Mas, so we wouldn't know how the boundaries are going to shift in 2030.