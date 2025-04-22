GE2025: WP new face Michael Thng wants to prove he's more than just 'the Harvard grad'

ATTENDED FIRST POLITICAL RALLY AS A STUDENT

Mr Thng’s quip might have been somewhat in jest, but that aspiration to one day serve Singaporeans in parliament has been years in the making.

During the course of our two-hour-long conversation walking along East Coast Park in between rain bouts and sitting at pavilions, he spoke of how he spent large parts of his childhood cycling with his father, eating fast food and walking by the shore.

He also recalled how almost two decades ago, he was first exposed to WP's events as an Anglo-Chinese School junior college student.

Before he went to a WP rally at Serangoon Stadium in 2006 when he was 17, his perception was that there were "a couple of troublemakers who were giving the People’s Action Party (PAP) some pain", but generally speaking, everyone in the population was "very happy".

Then, "to go to the stadium and see throngs, thousands of people", it showed him that there were reasons why people were responding to the opposition.



That election, WP leader Low Thia Kiang retained his Hougang Single-Member Constituency seat and WP made its first bid for Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC) but lost to PAP.

However, as the best losers that election, party chair Sylvia Lim got a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament spot.

At the next General Election in 2011, Mr Thng took the chance to volunteer for the party after he found out that the father of a friend was a WP candidate for East Coast GRC, though he declined to reveal who the candidate was.

The roles he took on within WP then continued to evolve gradually over time.

Even while he was living in the US – where he studied, worked for management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group and co-founded his tech startup Showdrop in Chicago – Mr Thng's interest in the political scene here was never far from his mind, he said.

He continued helping out with policy and parliamentary work remotely over the years.

Yet, even after almost 15 years of involvement with WP, stepping up as a prospective candidate for Singapore’s largest opposition party this year was not initially on the cards because he had his hands full as co-founder of a startup.

“I went in fully with the expectation to sit down with the secretary-general to say, 'I'm sorry, this may not be the right time',” he said of a meeting with Mr Singh who was convincing him to stand as a candidate.

Mr Singh’s response? “Just help out. Just get your feet wet.”

How things have played out for Mr Thng was not lost on us as we continued the interview with his shoes thoroughly soaked by the rain, surrounded by strangers also seeking shelter from the downpour.

He said that as he got the chance to interact with more residents and meet the volunteers and WP members on walkabouts, his mindset "kind of transformed" and he got more comfortable with the idea.

“Then I started moving pieces in the puzzle board around to make it work.”