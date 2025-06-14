Why I use Gen Z and Gen Alpha lingo with my kids, even when they roll their eyes

“Alright, I think I totally nailed that and aura farmed, am I right?” I said, beaming with pride at the back-cam wefie I’d just taken that had actually turned out well.

My 16-year-old daughter Kirsten, bless her, fought off every instinct to roll her eyes – an effort I appreciated deeply – and replied with a straight face: “No, actually. Just by saying that, you lost aura points.”

“Huh, so it wasn’t sigma?” I asked, grinning. “You didn’t like the rizz-sults?”

This time, her eye roll came not as a conscious decision but a gag reflex.

“Dad,” she said. “Just. Stop.”

“Okay, merry rizzmas,” I muttered, dashing away before I cracked myself up entirely.

BOOMERS ARE OKAY

I envy boomers. And I don’t mean that sarcastically.

It’s not so much for their ability to craft and broadcast “Good Morning, God Bless You” WhatsApp messages faster than they can open the app, but their complete, unadulterated embrace of being… uncool.

I’m talking about the (mostly) utter lack of desire to stay relevant in the face of contemporary cultural shifts – whether it’s fashion, pop culture, or TikTok. There’s a certain beauty in being completely disconnected from new fads and trends. These are people living their best life, in a very real way.