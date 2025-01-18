As my kids grow, it's getting harder to have family dinners every day – but I'll keep trying

WHAT IF WE SIMPLY CAN’T?

Of course, as our kids grow up and their schedules become more varied and demanding, it’s getting harder to eat together every single day.

My oldest two – both boys – now have football training twice a week and it’s almost 8pm by the time they get home. My three younger girls are all used to eating at 6pm, especially my toddler who turns "hangry" at 5.45pm in anticipation of dinner.

What then?

On those days, we keep up with family dinner with whoever’s home and ready to eat. I have dinner with my girls first, while my husband picks up the boys from training – the three of them eat together when they come home.

My husband does his utmost to be home by 6pm on most days for dinner time. On days he is held up, he lets me know so I can shift dinnertime back slightly.

There are still some days when he's just too late or the younger children are just too hungry – so we carry on with family dinner, albeit as slowly as we can. The moment Dad steps through the door, he heads straight for his empty chair at the table, welcomed by a chorus of five little children excited to greet him.

Weekend meals together are especially important. We try our best to take our kids to hawker centres and new eateries, so that they may try first-hand the vast array of food available in Singapore. Sometimes we treat ourselves to a hearty hot-pot meal or a Korean barbecue feast, to reward ourselves for a week well-spent.

But one thing remains the same: The undivided attention we give to each other (and the delicious food!) at mealtimes.