My social media habit is making me an anxious mum, and it’s time to stop 

ASPIRATIONAL OR ANXIETY-INDUCING?

Consuming all this mum content initially made me feel like I may aspire to certain goals. A motherhood model, if you will.

The content from mumfluencers always seems so wholesome, encouraging and educational. It would only benefit me to take a leaf out of their books, right?

But then I found myself looking at my own mum life and, more and more often, wishing it were something else.

For instance, as a busy mum, I was always trying to find simple, tasty meals I could make for the family, so I watched cooking videos for hours on end.

Overloading myself with ideas and options often left me feeling overwhelmed and unable to make a swift decision on what we should eat that day.

Mum content is often also inundated by mumfluencers advocating for certain modern-day parenting philosophies that I find challenging to live out even though I agree with them in principle.

Most of them are genuinely great reminders for me to see my children as individuals in their own right, and to do my best to give them the safety and love they deserve in their childhood.

But when we have to be somewhere by 3.30pm, and there are still bags to be packed and outfits to change into and no one’s moving in spite of repeated calm reminders to be ready by 3pm, I’ve found it impossible not to raise my voice.

And immediately. I'd feel guilty for failing to be a paragon of “gentle” and “respectful” parenting.

“Did I cause them irreparable harm when I raised my voice like that?”

“Am I ruining their attention span by pawning them off on the TV because I needed 15 minutes of quiet to attend to an urgent work matter?”

These questions really do keep me up at night.

And I get stuck in an anxiety spiral, a debilitating loop of panic, worry and self-loathing.

I find myself obsessing repeatedly about how I can “do better” – and the very next day, I’m back for more mumfluencer content, hoping that maybe this time, I’ll somehow find the secret to being a better mum on my feed.

Instead of feeling empowered, educated or enlightened, my late-night social media scrolling often leaves me anxious and worried instead. Like I can’t measure up to the mums whose lives I follow on social media.