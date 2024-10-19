Why I'm easing up on pushing my kids to excel in their studies

When my sons entered primary school four and two years ago, I told myself I’d be the chillest mum that ever mummed. The progressive mum who would benevolently watch over her children as they studied – or not, if they wished.

My eldest made it to Primary 3 relatively unscathed (read: no tuition), but in his Primary 4 and 5 years, the stress to do well for his exams crept up on us. I’m no tiger mum, but I’m also nowhere near as relaxed as I was a year or two ago.

There’s now a daily routine of nagging, cajoling and eye-rolling.

“Do your homework!”

“Learn the words for your spelling test!”

“Go through the mistakes you made in your last assignment!”

“Did you do the extra practice questions yet?”

There’s also a lot of whining thanks to my newest rule: No video games in the lead-up to examinations.

All things said – yep, I’ve definitely shed the last vestiges of my “chill mum” persona.

THE CASE FOR PUSHING

The dreams of generations past were built on the premise of meritocracy: Stories of ordinary folk working hard in their studies and opening doors to success that would’ve otherwise stayed shut. Modern-day fairytales.

Today, the ideal of meritocracy has taken on a life of its own. Parents who fought and won a “better” life for themselves now pass on their hard-earned advantages to their own children, having the means to enrol them in extracurricular classes or activities that help them stay ahead of the pack.