Commentary: Has modern-day parenting created children who are incapable of looking after themselves?

SINGAPORE: The strawberry generation - a term that older generations of hardworking people call the youths of today. It is a term that strikes a nerve among indignant young parents like myself, who are quick to rebut that we are trying our best to raise emotionally mature children without generational trauma.

We carefully curate our children’s environment to ensure that they are happy and safe. We absolve them from much of the sibling-minding and cleaning duties that we had to do as kids. In doing so, will our children grow up to be incapable of looking after themselves?

Amid a prevalence of dual-income parents and a rapidly ageing population, a substantial number of Singaporean households depend on migrant domestic workers to help with the chores and care for their children or elderly parents.

In slightly over a decade, the number of live-in domestic help here has spiked about 38 per cent - from about 201,000 in 2010 to 276,600 as of June this year.

Roughly one in every five Singapore household has a helper. Our helper, or “Aunty” as my children affectionately call her, ensures that my children have clean clothing to wear and a sanitary home to live in.

Everyone’s parenting style is different, and every family’s needs are unique. Both my daughters, who are 7 and 3, were born with severe eczema and allergies.

Instead of getting them to help with chores that involve detergents and chemicals that could trigger their eczema and lead to bloody scratches and sleepless nights, we have encouraged them since they were toddlers to take personal responsibility around the house - not leaving a mess for others to clear up, keeping their rooms tidy and folding and putting away the laundry.

They have also been actively involved in food preparation and personal health from a very young age. With their severe eczema and allergies, I consider their involvement in cooking and skincare as a form of empowerment. More on that later.