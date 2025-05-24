I worry that I’m raising my kids to be complainers. Here’s what I’m doing about it 

Singaporeans are well-known for complaining. It’s even said to be one of our national pastimes, alongside eating, shopping and queuing.

On Facebook alone, Complaint Singapore has more than 244,000 group members, with dozens of fresh posts daily documenting some new (or old) gripe about living in Singapore.

Singaporeans made more than 1.7 million municipal and estate complaints in 2023 alone, many of them relating to daily living irks such as overflowing trash bins.

The hustings in our recently concluded General Election also made me think about how deeply ingrained complaint culture is in Singapore.

I’m no political expert, so take this with a gigantic sprinkling of salt, but while watching many candidates’ rally speeches, I couldn’t help but notice a fair amount of grumbling.

COMPLAINING DOESN’T JUST START AT HOME, BUT WITH ME

“It’s sooooo hot today, I’m melting!”

“Why is there always so much homework?”

“I have to stop playing my game already? But I barely started!”

“We’re eating what for dinner? Not again!”

These are just some of the typical complaints I receive from my five children each day.

Forget “national pastime”. In our home, my kids have made complaining an endurance sport, one in which they’re gold medallists.