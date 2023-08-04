How OneService handles 1.7 million complaints from Singapore residents every year

SINGAPORE: Some say Singaporeans complain more than anyone else. And when it comes to municipal issues, OneService can put a number on it – 1.7 million.

That is how many complaints in one year Singapore residents submit to the government-run app that collects feedback on estate problems. The gripes range from overflowing rubbish bins and illegal parking to noisy neighbours and pest problems.

Since OneService went live in 2015, it has gained some fans.

In April this year, a Reddit post praising the app was upvoted 1,700 times and attracted more than 180 comments, many of them positive.

“It’s like LHL (Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong) himself is monitoring the app,” one user wrote. They are super duper prompt, much more prompt than calling or emailing them.”

Mr Yap Yeow Chern, who leads the OneService team, shared the Reddit thread on LinkedIn with the caption "Oh my heart".

For the record, he said the Prime Minister does not track the app’s performance.

“It’s not true,” Mr Yap, who is a senior director of operations in the Municipal Services Office (MSO), said with a laugh.

“But if you think we did a good job, you can tell the (prime minister’s office),” he quipped.