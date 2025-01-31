It’s true, Singapore can be boring. But it’s up to us to prove that wrong

If you Google “boring countries”, you’ll likely see Singapore mentioned in the top results – and probably more than once. We’ve all heard such complaints and criticisms. (Perhaps we’ve even uttered them ourselves.)

In defence, many would point out our culture in food, shopping and Singlish. Singaporeans do things: Get together with friends. Go to Johor Bahru for supper or shopping. Visit clubs and bars (if one is old enough). Queue for… stuff. Rinse and repeat.

Clearly, “eat drink man woman” isn’t just the title of a classic Taiwanese film but also the only things many feel they can spend their limited leisure time on here in Singapore.

But as the saying goes, “It's the people that make the place.”

What if it’s not about “having nothing to do”? What if the real problem is that we don’t know who we are or what we want?

WHAT IS THE SINGAPORE IDENTITY?

Singapore’s history is long and complex, but we’ve only spent 60 years as a nation. Amid a slew of unique factors including our small size and multi-ethnic population, we’ve had to take the express route to stability, modernity and prosperity by relying heavily on pragmatism – the classic “Singaporean dream” of the 5Cs speaks for itself.

But cash, cars, credit cards, condominiums and country clubs are just things. They can’t really help us define a clear sense of collective identity.

While attending the Singapore Writers Festival in November 2024, I heard in one panel that there are no boring people, just that the right questions have not been asked to find out about their lives.

In the same way, maybe there are no boring countries. Maybe Singaporeans just haven’t really begun to think about what we could do in Singapore.