Why are vending machines popping up all over Singapore?

What’s behind the increasing ubiquity of these automated machines, and will this trend last?

LOWER COSTS, HIGHER GAINS

For brands like Kaki Kaki, a local durian seller that operates seven durian vending machines in Singapore, these machines offer a compelling alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar setups because the price of rent is “significantly” more affordable.

“Singapore is quite a unique place, where even a clinic can pay S$52,000 in rent,” a spokesperson for the company told CNA TODAY.

“I can’t sell S$52,000 worth of durians in a month.”

He was referring to the price that a healthcare firm bid for a unit in a Tampines Housing and Development Board (HDB) estate earlier in June.

In contrast, the monthly cost of renting the far smaller space needed for a vending machine can range anywhere from S$300 to S$800 in shopping centres, and between S$600 to S$1,100 at bus and train stations, according to some operators.

“At the end of the day, it’s about how we lower the cost and provide the same kind of quality and convenience,” said the Kaki Kaki spokesperson.

“The more we save, the more we are able to purchase better quality durians and pass on the savings to the consumer.”

Businesses that spoke to CNA TODAY declined to share specific figures, but most reported that demand for their vending machine products has been good.

Ms Magdalene Lim, country head for acne-care brand Dododots Singapore, said that its vending machines that sell coloured hydrocolloid pimple patches typically turn a profit after anywhere between three and six months.

“It provides our customers a more convenient and instant way to get our products, while being able to save on costs involved like renovation, interior design and manpower,” said Ms Lim.

OPENNESS OF CONSUMERS, LANDLORDS

At the same time, vending machine operators note that landlords are increasingly open to leasing space to them – a trend perhaps exemplified by Kaki Kaki’s durian vending machine obtaining permission to operate at Tampines MRT station.

Netizens were initially intrigued, considering commuters are not allowed to bring durians into carriages. But its spokesperson said that its landlord, SMRT, was very supportive of the idea.

Mr Justin Cai, an entrepreneur who tried his hand at running a fresh orange-juice vending machine back in 2018, said that setting up a vending machine operation was not that easy just a few years ago.

“As a small company, it was very difficult to get into malls and ask them for space. They felt we would be fighting (for business) against their existing fruit stalls, and end up with a lose-lose situation.

“Even the malls who agreed would offer certain rental rates that are just not viable for a vending machine business,” he added.

Mr Vernon Tan, director of full service vending operator Allied Vending, said shopping malls typically have two considerations when it comes to vending machine receptivity: price and optics.

“If people are willing to pay more (for rent), I think they’re more open,” he said.

“Space owners right now would also be more ready to think of where they can park machines and place them in aesthetically pleasing areas. Whereas before, it was more of an afterthought.”

It also helps that customers like 25-year-old public relations executive Brenda Chan are coming around to the idea of purchasing machine-dispensed products too.

“For orange juice machines, for example, I used to be slightly apprehensive as fruits can go bad quite easily,” said Ms Chan.

“But once I witnessed the staff changing out oranges and maintaining the machines, it made me trust that the products are kept in an ideal condition.”

GENERATING INTEREST FOR BRANDS AND CAUSES

Sometimes, the appeal of the vending-style model goes beyond just sales or an immediate impact on the bottom line.

Homegrown startup Ecoworks, for instance, has installed around 16 automated refill stations around Singapore. Instead of dispensing items in single-use packaging, its machines dispense laundry detergent or dishwashing liquid alone, allowing customers to bring used bottles to the machine to be filled up.

Its founder Sean Lam said that its goal is to eliminate single-use plastic through what he termed “reverse vending” – where each transaction saves a bottle instead of dispensing one.