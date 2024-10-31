Singapore shopping malls explore newer concepts to attract more patrons

SINGAPORE: Creating new looks based on viral Korean hair colour analysis, nail services catering to Muslim customers, and shops dedicated to selling Chinese tidbits.

These are the types of newer concepts as well as entertainment and wellness outlets that are bringing in the crowds to shopping malls, operators said.

Frasers Property Singapore, which operates 12 malls mostly in residential areas, welcomed more than 100 new tenants in the past year - about half of them specialty retailers.

For instance, at Tampines 1, spectacles shop LensKart runs its first studio store that uses augmented reality to help shoppers decide which pair to pick, said Frasers Property’s deputy chief operating officer of retail Adrian Tan.

The firm is also constantly working with food court operators to come up with novel offerings.

Similarly, CapitaLand has seen an influx of new brands, welcoming about 130 new brands into its portfolio in the past year. These include online businesses that have gone the brick-and-mortar route and more Chinese concept shops, said Ms Tan Mui Neo, the property firm’s managing director of retail management, retail and workspace.

Among these new offerings is The Inn Live House at Bugis+, where patrons can dine while a live band performs Chinese songs.