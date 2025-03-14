Laundry, lattes and lockers: These self-service laundromats are making it less stuffy to watch clothes tumble and dry

When Ms Low Seow Yee received her insurance payout last year, the cancer survivor took a leap of faith and used it to start her first business: A laundromat.

“I’m blessed that I’m even in a position to do this,” the 46-year-old said.

Ms Low discovered her love for building spaces during her 10-year tenure at Timbre, a food-and-beverage (F&B), music and events company.

For a while, she had toyed with the idea of starting her own venture, but it was her stage-one breast cancer diagnosis in 2023 that pushed her to it.

As she returned to her corporate role after cancer treatment, she realised that it was time to live her life on new terms.

Having left Timbre, she now manages the laundromat alongside various side businesses that she did not want to reveal.

“I can probably stay in a corporate role, but I would always wonder what if I did something else? I don’t want to have any regrets when I’m on my deathbed.”

Why a laundromat? For Ms Low, the inspiration came from Celsious, a laundromat in the United States she came across online.

Based in Brooklyn, New York, the stylish set-up incorporates a co-working space with Wi-Fi and coffee, making waits more comfortable and productive. It also has a dedicated folding station, so customers may leave with a neat pile of laundry.

In December last year, Hangout Laundry was born in Bedok North, following Celsious’ formula and adapting it for Singapore’s market.

Earlier in 2024, Ms Low had spent two months surveying laundromat users across the country.

She noticed a recurring complaint: Laundromats in Singapore are hot and stuffy.

Her solution? Air-conditioning 24/7. This and the other amenities soon began attracting customers from neighbourhoods such as Tampines and Kembangan.

“Our customers love it. They’d dump their laundry, clear their email and have a coffee. And they leave feeling very productive that they’ve gotten so much done on a Sunday morning,” she added.