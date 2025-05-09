Property flyers: Effective marketing or persistent nuisance? Residents push back but agents are playing the long game
Property agents continue to rely on physical flyers as a low-cost, high-visibility way to reach potential clients, despite growing frustration from homeowners over what they regard as spam. Will flyer marketing ever go away?
Fed up with property flyers, Pasir Ris resident Amara Ong once confronted a flyer distributor while he was in the process of slipping one into her Housing and Development Board flat, telling him to "take it back".
While she admitted that she might have startled the distributor who was just doing his job, the 36-year-old accountant said her aversion to flyers began after moving into her resale flat in 2020.
Her disdain for them grew as the volume of flyers surged after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Sometimes, she would open her door and find as many as three or four flyers wedged awkwardly into her gate, or worse, strewn all over the corridor floor.
“It’s like an invasion of privacy. It feels like someone’s throwing rubbish into my home. I don't mind if they put it in my mailbox,” she said.
Another time, Ms Ong lodged a formal complaint with the Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore, only to be told they could not act on it as they do not regulate distribution methods.
She now makes it a point to avoid engaging property agents who send her flyers. “I'm more inclined to go directly through online portals or referrals, or maybe even cleverly done social media posts or videos. Flyers are just a waste of paper," she said.
Ms Ong is not alone in her dislike of real estate spam. Every now and then, complaints about these flyers surface in popular online forums, featuring photos of walkways littered with flyers and residents sharing tips on how to ward off unwanted marketing.
Some netizens suggested placing a dustbin in front of their door specifically for discarded flyers. Others would send the listed contact numbers of property agents to insurance agents for a taste of their own medicine, or even personally confront the property agent over the phone to tell them off for littering.
But if these marketing practices are so reviled by some homeowners, why are property agents still relying on flyers to reel in potential sellers?
To this, property agents interviewed by CNA TODAY said flyer distribution remains one of the more consistent, tangible ways to build presence and increase awareness, especially in HDB estates.
While not always welcome, it is part of what some agents describe as a numbers game: the more units they reach, the higher the chance of a response, especially from those who are not digitally savvy.
Nevertheless, the flyer strategy is a double-edged sword. While some said they have managed to generate leads, others feel the returns on investment (ROI) are low given the cost of such marketing campaigns.
Rather than driving direct conversions, they see it more as a tool for personal branding and maintaining visibility in the neighbourhood.
This approach has become more widespread amid a growing pool of real estate agents in Singapore. Official data shows the number of agents rose from 30,073 in 2020 to 35,251 in 2024, reflecting increased interest in the profession.
Industry players attribute this rise to the sector’s growing credibility, backed by tighter regulations, more rigorous entry exams, and a broader skillset that goes beyond salesmanship, helping to shed its old “cowboy” image and attracting more graduates as a serious career path.
Their flyers often feature their faces and contact details prominently, along with claims like "award-winning agent" and "trusted realtor", as well as recent transaction records in the area – all designed to build credibility and subtly encourage passive homeowners to consider selling.
In the end, a single successful transaction resulting from a property flyer campaign can make the agent's investment worthwhile in the long run.
FLYERS ARE A FORM OF TANGIBLE, LONG-TERM BRANDING
Property agents who spoke to CNA TODAY said flyer distribution is a way to maintain visibility in competitive housing estates where multiple agents often vie for the same pool of clients, but it is not without cost or uncertainty.
While printing and distribution may seem straightforward, the returns can be unpredictable.
For property agent Nikmat Jawini, who once distributed up to 20,000 flyers a month in Pasir Ris, the returns can be too inconsistent to justify the cost.
“One round of 10,000 flyers costs me about S$555. That barely covers half of Pasir Ris. And you need at least two rounds a month for people to even begin recognising your face,” he told CNA TODAY.
“If you only do it once, you’re just throwing money away because they’ll toss the flyer without a second look.”
Likewise, ERA Realty Network division director Richmond Chia, 53, sees flyer distribution as a low-return strategy, unless agents are prepared to invest in it consistently over time.
“You need to repeatedly send flyers to the same targeted area for at least six months. The question is: how long can you sustain the cost?” said Mr Chia, who has been in the industry for nearly two decades.
“It’s about timing and luck. You need to catch sellers when they’re ready. Whether it’s a new or mature estate, there’s always some activity. But without the funds to (distribute) consistently for six to 12 months, your chances are slim.”
Meanwhile, PropNex Realty associate group director Nicholas Cho, 47, said flyers are still a key part of a broader, multi-platform strategy for him and his team.
Being active on TikTok as well, he allocates around S$2,000 a month to flyer printing and distribution, covering different estates depending on market cycles.
“It’s about balance. Roughly 20 per cent of my leads still come from flyers. The rest is a mix, such as social media, door knocking, referrals, and telemarketing,” he said.
“You can’t rely on just one form of outreach.”
On his other forms of outreach, Mr Cho said he spends a combined average of S$5,000 every month.
While many homeowners might toss the flyers into the trashcan as soon as they get them, Mr Cho believes the flyers serve a purpose as the digital landscape is competitive, coupled with people’s attention spans becoming shorter.
“Traditional methods still play a role, especially for the older generation, who prefer physical copies. They can read them and pass them around.
“So I think we can't neglect that fact. In fact, in some cases, we also use newspapers to list the units we're selling. We do see results because people do still use traditional media for their reading.”
Another property agent, Mr Brandon Choi, 52, said that agents who choose to market themselves using flyers should be prepared to invest in the method for a longer term, as he has seen many give up after just a few months.
“It’s not that flyers have a low ROI. I’ve been doing this long enough to know they still work if you give them time. The problem is, many agents try it for a few months and then give up. This is a long game.”
To Mr Choi, who has been distributing flyers in the Punggol and Sengkang area for about six years, social media is useful primarily for branding, not necessarily for converting leads.
“Even if you spend S$2,000 to S$3,000 a month on online advertising, there's a very high chance you don’t get a response. It’s very saturated because everyone posts the same testimonial-style videos or house tours, and people just scroll past.”
Flyers, on the other hand, offer a tangible, persistent reminder, said Mr Choi, who is head of sales at Singapore Estate Agency.
“If someone really wants to sell, they might happen to see your flyer or remember your face. That’s how it works – not immediately, but eventually.
“But for me, flyers still perform better than other platforms. I’m not the kind of agent who’s good at making videos. Not everyone is comfortable dancing on TikTok,” he said.
Apart from the basic flyer, some agents have expanded their range of marketing collaterals to fridge magnets, which often come with functional designs such as calendars or memo pads for writing. A few agents go as far as to distribute hand fans to stave off heat.
Property agent Nur Fajrina Abdul Rashid, 35, is one of them. She said that as a consumer, she, too, dislikes receiving flyers, so she has focused her marketing efforts on distributing hand fans and magnets instead.
She orders about 1,000 hand fans for S$500 when doing road shows each time.
“For me, it’s about exposure. I don’t expect people to call me directly because of the fan or magnets, but if they ever need an agent, they might reach out after them,” she added.
“It’s really a matter of luck, and it’s the most cost-effective form of marketing.”
RESPECTING PREFERENCES AND FEEDBACK
Mr Raymond Khoo, the head of agency at property firm OrangeTee & Tie, said that while digital platforms offer more measurable returns on investment, flyers still play a role in hyper-local outreach, particularly for agents focused on specific neighbourhoods or HDB precincts.
Ultimately, flyers are complementary to digital marketing, not a replacement, and the ideal strategy integrates both for maximum visibility and engagement, he added.
Mr Khoo also said that the company is mindful of homeowners' preferences as it has received feedback regarding flyer distribution in the past, which is taken seriously.
"(We) proactively remind our agents to follow best practices, such as targeting relevant areas, respecting no-flyer zones, and adhering to all CEA guidelines, to ensure responsible and respectful outreach," he said, referring to the advertising guidelines for estate agents and salespersons by the Council of Estate Agencies (CEA).
"We also regularly remind agents that marketing efforts should enhance our reputation, not jeopardise it. We also have an internal ‘no distribution list’ which contains addresses of homeowners who opted out of our marketing," he said, adding that agents are reminded to check the list before proceeding with distribution.
Mr Khoo stressed that the company actively encourages marketing practices that are ethical, compliant with CEA guidelines, and uphold a professional image for both the agent and the agency.
"This includes the use of factual, well-substantiated claims, clear calls to action, and respectful engagement with homeowners. We discourage overly aggressive or misleading tactics, as well as any form of canvassing that may intrude on personal space or cause public nuisance.
"We’ve also discouraged the use of terms like 'guaranteed sale' or 'sure sell,' as such claims may be construed as misleading if not supported by verifiable data."
Similarly, at PropNex Realty, chief agency officer Eddie Lim said that all feedback, whether from the public or regulators, is taken seriously and that salespersons are consistently reminded to avoid flyer distribution in restricted areas and to respect the Do Not Call (DNC) registry.
"Our salespersons are guided by a comprehensive set of marketing guidelines and a clear social media policy to ensure their marketing efforts are professional, ethical, and aligned with regulatory standards."
The DNC registry, implemented in 2014, allows people to opt out of telemarketing messages or messages of a commercial nature addressed to their Singapore telephone number. Anyone wishing to do so can register online, by SMS or by phone.
The registry does not restrict physical advertisements to home addresses.
FLYERS SHOULD NOT MISLEAD
When it comes to the contents of flyers, different agents have different ideas of what works best.
After reviewing around 50 property flyers, CNA TODAY found several common elements: recent high-value transactions in the area, a breakdown of the agent’s services, the types of properties they have sold, and client testimonials.
In Mr Cho’s experience, his team experiments with content, sometimes including comparative market data, sometimes focusing on financial education, such as Central Provident Fund (CPF) accrued interest, a topic many homeowners overlook.
“Our goal is to add value, not just push for sales,” he said.
For Mr Nikmat, he finds that people are generally receptive to complimentary services, such as free valuation and free consultation. In his flyers, he made sure to highlight these clearly to attract prospective clients.
Some go a step further by using positive descriptors like “award-winning” or “top-selling”.
And with some flyers using persuasive phrases such as “high prices guaranteed” or “we have urgent and ready buyers looking for flats in your area”, the credibility of such marketing has also come under scrutiny.
This has also made some agents wary of questionable ethics in flyer marketing. “Agents must be honest. You can’t start by deceiving people,” said Mr Choi.
Mr Nikmat, too, called out the use of seemingly exaggerated claims on flyers, such as there are ready buyers or overpromising “unrealistic prices”, which he describes as untruthful.
“For example, they might promise S$1.4 million, but the actual value turns out to be closer to S$800,000,” he said.
“If you’re sensible as a client, you’ll think it’s too good to be true. But if you’re not, you might believe it’s real.”
While not as common, another type of flyer is sent via registered mail and addressed to the “owner of the unit.” These letters often resemble official corporate letters, but inside, they contain a promotional message or sales pitch from a property agent instead.
Then there is the issue of clutter. In competitive estates, multiple agents targeting the same area can lead to all their flyers being bundled and placed at the door – such as in Ms Ong’s case, who sometimes received several flyers at her doorstep in a week – undermining the visibility they seek.
This can also lead to complaints, as residents believe such practices violate guidelines for responsible distribution.
What estate agents can or cannot say in their ads
Under the practice guidelines on ethical advertising by the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA), which must be adhered to by anyone advertising a property, some requirements include:
- The information must be accurate. If the advertisement shows a photograph of a property, the photograph must not be altered or enhanced in any way.
- The information must not be misleading. Any claims of gains and returns must be substantiated.
- No claims like "guarantee sell high price above value", "all units sold high price above valuation" or explicitly, any guarantee of Cash Over Valuation (COV).
- Flyers and pamphlets to homes and other premises must be properly distributed without being visible to members of the public other than the intended recipient to avoid a build-up of distributed materials within public view when owners are away.
- If estate agents or salespersons entrust a third party to distribute flyers or put up banners, they must issue proper instructions to the third party to ensure that the advertisement and its distribution comply with the law and guidelines.
- Obtain the requisite approvals before putting up signs or banners in common areas of HDB estates, such as bus stops or along roads.
- Advertising content must not give a false representation that the estate agent or salesperson has ready properties available for potential clients.
Agents typically are not the ones who distribute the flyers themselves. Instead, they rely on third-party services to handle the delivery.
But when it comes to engaging distributors, some agents also face challenges in ensuring their materials are fully delivered.
Some, like Mr Nikmat and Mr Chia, have heard of dishonest practices by third-party vendors.
“They’ll take a photo of flyers at just a few houses to show it's done, then dump the rest. Finding a reliable distributor who actually puts out all 10,000 flyers is quite hard,” said Mr Nikmat.
Mr Chia added that distribution, not the printing of flyers, is the most expensive component of flyer campaigns. Distribution can cost an additional S$800 to S$900.
“I don’t use companies that handle both printing and delivery because I’m sceptical about whether they follow through. You often hear stories of them only delivering 20 to 40 per cent of the batch.”
As for what happens with the rest of the flyers, it is anyone's guess.
In response to CNA TODAY's queries, a spokesperson from CEA said it may take the appropriate enforcement action against any property agent who breaches its code of ethics and professional client care or practice guidelines on ethical advertising.
The spokesperson added that possible enforcement actions include issuing a warning or censure, imposing a financial penalty of up to S$5,000, or referring the case to a disciplinary committee, which may result in disciplinary action such as financial penalties and suspending the agent’s registration.
FLYERS WON'T GO AWAY ANYTIME SOON
Despite the general disdain from homeowners towards flyer marketing, experts told CNA TODAY that the practice is likely to continue in the long term, as it remains a practical and targeted marketing tool not just for property agents, but for anyone looking to advertise their services.
This is because they are relatively low-cost and can be distributed widely to maximise effectiveness.
Professor Lawrence Loh, the director of the Centre for Governance and Sustainability (CGS) at NUS Business School, said that while flyers offer broad reach, they can also be customised to target specific estates.
“For example, some brochures include the estimated value of your property based on recent transactions. So it’s not just generic marketing. It can be quite specific,” he said.
“They continue to use flyers because it’s a low-cost method. And in many ways, it’s like playing the lottery. You send out a bunch, and if one hits, it’s like striking the jackpot.”
Dr Seshan Ramaswami, associate professor of marketing education at Singapore Management University, said physical flyers work best when promoting services mainly relevant to people living nearby, such as a tutor or a car wash service in the neighbourhood.
He acknowledged that flyer distribution involves “tremendous wastage,” since only a small fraction of recipients will likely be genuinely interested.
“But if the costs of designing, printing, and distributing are low, it might still be worthwhile, as even a very small rate of conversion may result in a large profit."
Given the prevalence of digital marketing, Dr Ramaswami noted that there is indeed fatigue in ad exposure on all media, and it is best to focus efforts on finding customers digitally, such as regularly uploading and bumping up posts on apps and online marketplaces.
"But these ads work best for those who are already in the market to buy or to sell."
He added that a flyer placed in someone’s mailbox with a message like ‘ready buyer for your flat’ could spark consideration from a homeowner who had not previously thought of selling – a "serendipitous" effect that digital ads are less likely to achieve.
As for the tension between homeowners frustrated by the frequency of flyers and agents simply trying to earn a living, Prof Loh pointed out that a blanket ban on flyer distribution is not feasible, as others advertise a variety of services through similar means.
He proposed an opt-out mechanism as a potential solution, where residents who do not want to receive flyers could display a designated sticker indicating their preference.
“We could even have a bureau or registry to manage this, then it would be a win-win solution. Agents also don’t have to waste their resources on flats that opt out.”
With the mechanism, Prof Loh said that this can be proper grounds for residents to lodge complaints by submitting evidence to the authority in question.
To curb wastage, Dr Ramaswami suggested that placing print ads on notice boards, at building entrances or lift lobbies, or in paid outdoor spaces such as transit stops, could be a more efficient way to reach potential customers for local services.
"The trick is always to distribute in ways that are as targeted as possible."
Ultimately, whether a marketing practice works or not depends on the consumer, which in this case is the homebuyer. As long as realtors continue to see results from methods like spam marketing, some will persist.
Among the agents who spoke to CNA TODAY, not all are convinced of the effectiveness or worth of flyers.
Mr Nikmat, for example, has given up on flyers after spending around S$5,000 without a single sealed deal.
“There were phone calls, yes, but no conversions. I’m not patient enough to keep bidding S$1,000 and another S$1,000 a month. About two years ago, I stopped. I figured out a better way through social media.”