Property flyers: Effective marketing or persistent nuisance? Residents push back but agents are playing the long game

Fed up with property flyers, Pasir Ris resident Amara Ong once confronted a flyer distributor while he was in the process of slipping one into her Housing and Development Board flat, telling him to "take it back".

While she admitted that she might have startled the distributor who was just doing his job, the 36-year-old accountant said her aversion to flyers began after moving into her resale flat in 2020.

Her disdain for them grew as the volume of flyers surged after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Sometimes, she would open her door and find as many as three or four flyers wedged awkwardly into her gate, or worse, strewn all over the corridor floor.

“It’s like an invasion of privacy. It feels like someone’s throwing rubbish into my home. I don't mind if they put it in my mailbox,” she said.

Another time, Ms Ong lodged a formal complaint with the Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore, only to be told they could not act on it as they do not regulate distribution methods.

She now makes it a point to avoid engaging property agents who send her flyers. “I'm more inclined to go directly through online portals or referrals, or maybe even cleverly done social media posts or videos. Flyers are just a waste of paper," she said.

Ms Ong is not alone in her dislike of real estate spam. Every now and then, complaints about these flyers surface in popular online forums, featuring photos of walkways littered with flyers and residents sharing tips on how to ward off unwanted marketing.

Some netizens suggested placing a dustbin in front of their door specifically for discarded flyers. Others would send the listed contact numbers of property agents to insurance agents for a taste of their own medicine, or even personally confront the property agent over the phone to tell them off for littering.

But if these marketing practices are so reviled by some homeowners, why are property agents still relying on flyers to reel in potential sellers?

To this, property agents interviewed by CNA TODAY said flyer distribution remains one of the more consistent, tangible ways to build presence and increase awareness, especially in HDB estates.

While not always welcome, it is part of what some agents describe as a numbers game: the more units they reach, the higher the chance of a response, especially from those who are not digitally savvy.

Nevertheless, the flyer strategy is a double-edged sword. While some said they have managed to generate leads, others feel the returns on investment (ROI) are low given the cost of such marketing campaigns.

Rather than driving direct conversions, they see it more as a tool for personal branding and maintaining visibility in the neighbourhood.

This approach has become more widespread amid a growing pool of real estate agents in Singapore. Official data shows the number of agents rose from 30,073 in 2020 to 35,251 in 2024, reflecting increased interest in the profession.

Industry players attribute this rise to the sector’s growing credibility, backed by tighter regulations, more rigorous entry exams, and a broader skillset that goes beyond salesmanship, helping to shed its old “cowboy” image and attracting more graduates as a serious career path.

Their flyers often feature their faces and contact details prominently, along with claims like "award-winning agent" and "trusted realtor", as well as recent transaction records in the area – all designed to build credibility and subtly encourage passive homeowners to consider selling.

In the end, a single successful transaction resulting from a property flyer campaign can make the agent's investment worthwhile in the long run.