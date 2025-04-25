HDB resale price growth eases to 1.6% in Q1 2025, transactions up 2.6%

SINGAPORE: Resale flat prices increased by 1.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter, according to Housing and Development Board (HDB) data released on Friday (Apr 25).

The resale price index, which reflects the general price movements in the resale market, grew by 1.6 per cent to 201.0 in Q1 2025, lower than the 2.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase observed in Q4 2024 and the 2.3 per cent average quarterly growth last year.

Resale transactions for Q1 2025 also rose by 2.6 per cent to 6,590 cases, up from the 6,424 cases in Q4 2024. First quarter transactions were 6.8 per cent lower compared to the same period last year.

"The largest Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise in Feb 2025 provided buyers with more options and may have helped to ease the demand pressure, leading to a smaller increase in prices in Q1 2025," said Huttons' senior director for data analytics Lee Sze Teck.

Earlier this month, Singapore downgraded its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2025 to 0 per cent to 2 per cent, against the backdrop of slowing global trade and heightened economic uncertainty following US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

"While domestic interest rates have eased from their peak at end-2023, they are expected to remain higher than the low levels seen over the past decade," said HDB on Friday.

"Given the evolving economic landscape and interest rate environment, households are strongly advised to exercise prudence in their property purchases and borrowing, especially since the property market moves in cycles and those who buy high will be hit harder if prices weaken.

"The government will continue to monitor the property market closely and adjust its policies as necessary so as to promote a stable and sustainable property market."

Housing affordability and availability have been hot-button issues for voters as Singapore heads into its next General Election, according to analysts.

In July, HDB will launch about 5,400 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Bukit Merah, Bukit Panjang, Clementi, Sembawang, Tampines, Toa Payoh, and Woodlands.

HDB said it would launch more than 50,000 BTO flats from 2025 to 2027, including about 19,600 BTO flats in 2025.

"In total, HDB will launch about 130,000 flats from 2021 to 2027, increasing the public housing stock by 11 per cent," it said.

HDB added that more resale flats will enter the market, as the number of new flats reaching the Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) will increase, from about 8,000 this year to 13,500 in 2026, and 19,500 in 2028.

"As more BTO flats enter the market, they are expected to divert some demand away from the resale segment - particularly among buyers who are willing to wait for new flats instead of paying a premium for resale units," said Singapore Realtors Inc (SRI) head of research and data analytics Mohan Sandrasegeran.

"This shift will be further supported by the rollout of flats with shorter waiting times, which offer a middle ground between resale immediacy and BTO affordability".