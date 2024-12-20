‘Build before order’ flats: Yet-to-launch BTO projects being built in Bukit Merah, Clementi and Toa Payoh

EASING DEMAND

HDB has been working closely with government agencies to make project sites available earlier, and starting construction works many months ahead of the launch, said the public housing authority’s CEO Tan Meng Dui in October.

The move to “build before order” could help to allay concerns over supply shortages induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, said observers.

This comes as resale prices in some of these public housing areas have hit the million-dollar mark.

Ms Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist at real estate firm OrangeTee Group, said the construction of BTO flats in advance “gives assurance to buyers that there'll be sufficient supply of homes in the future” to meet demand.

“It also shows that the government is ready to release additional land for housing if necessary, and with most land supply, that also means that it can contribute to a slower pace of price growth in the long term,” she added.

There is currently still high demand for housing, said Ms Sun, adding: “But if they are able to release more and more land in the future, then we will be able to see a bigger impact.”

Analysts believe these projects will likely be categorised as Plus or Prime flats under the new public housing framework.

Under this system, BTO projects are classed Standard, Plus or Prime, with different resale conditions attached to each housing type.

Plus flats are in choice locations within each region, such as near MRT stations and town centres, while Prime flats are in choicest and most central locations.