HDB to introduce new Plus flats in rehaul of public housing classification

SINGAPORE: New Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats in “choicer locations” in each region will be classed in a new Plus category, which will come with tighter resale conditions and more subsidies.

With this, the Housing Board will do away with the decades-old labels of mature and non-mature estates, and replace them with a new classification system.

From the second half of 2024, Build-to-Order (BTO) projects will be classed Standard, Plus or Prime, with different resale conditions attached to each housing type. The new categories will not apply to existing flats or flat owners, or to flats already booked.

This major change was among a number of housing announcements made by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the National Day Rally on Sunday (Aug 20), along with a relaxation in the conditions for singles to buy HDB flats.

With little undeveloped land left to build new towns and estates, HDB will build more flats within or near to existing estates, Mr Lee said.

These will often be more centrally located, such as the upcoming 5,000-flat development at Mount Pleasant, where the Police Academy used to be. New projects like these – nestled in older, more developed areas with a lot more amenities – will be more popular, and will naturally cost more, he said.

A second reason for the reclassification is that the line between mature and non-mature estates is blurring, and some projects in non-mature estates are even more popular than projects in mature estates.

“It shows that buyers are discerning – you know when you see a good deal, and what matters to you are the specific attributes of the project, rather than whether we call it mature or non-mature,” Mr Lee said.