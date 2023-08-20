NDR 2023: Timeline of public housing options for singles through the years

SINGAPORE: When the Housing and Development Board's (HDB) home ownership scheme was set up back in 1964 to support the marriage and parenthood aspirations of Singaporeans, those who were unmarried were not permitted to buy a public flat.

But over the decades, the rules for singles to purchase an HDB flat have changed progressively, and a turning point was reached in 1991 when the government introduced the Single Singapore Citizen Scheme that allowed singles aged 35 and above to buy from a limited pool of smaller flats from the resale market.

Another milestone was crossed on Sunday (Aug 20) after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced at his National Day Rally 2023 that singles will be able to apply for a new two-room flexi build-to-order (BTO) flat in all locations.

Emphasising the importance of helping singles address their housing needs, Mr Lee said: "More and more Singaporeans are choosing to be single, and singles too hope to own their homes and have more housing choices."

To show the twists and turns of housing access and support for single Singaporeans, TODAY charted how the rules have progressively changed since the 60s.