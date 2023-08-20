New ‘Plus’ BTO category, more housing options for singles: 5 key takeaways from PM Lee’s National Day Rally

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Aug 20) announced several developments on the housing front, along with a new S$7 billion Majulah Package to help seniors meet their retirement needs.

In his National Day Rally speech – Singapore’s most important political speech of the year – Mr Lee also spoke about leadership renewal, reassuring Singaporeans that his succession plans are back on track now that the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Here are five key takeaways from his speech:

1. Classification of BTO flats will change

The way the Housing and Development Board (HDB) classifies Build-to-Order (BTO) projects will change starting in the second half of 2024.

They will fall under three categories – Standard, Plus and Prime – instead of the mature and non-mature framework that has been around since the early 1990s.

Explaining the change, Mr Lee said the public housing landscape has evolved over the years. Many more new BTO projects are built in estates that are effectively “mature”, as the non-mature estates such as Punggol now have a full suite of amenities.

Therefore, the distinction between both types is now blurring. The mature and non-mature classification will no longer work, Mr Lee added.