HDB flats, estates to be more senior-friendly to prepare for Singapore's 'super-aged society': PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats and neighbourhoods will become more senior-friendly as Singapore’s population continues to age, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Aug 20).

In his National Day Rally speech on Sunday night, Mr Lee highlighted that nearly one in four Singaporeans will be aged 65 and above by 2030.

“Many seniors have told us that they want to live out their golden years in their own homes and neighbourhoods,” he added.

“It is a familiar environment, a cosy sanctuary, and they have established deep roots and meaningful friendships. And this is a very good thing. We will help as many seniors to age in place as we can.”

Homes will become more senior-friendly, with enhancements to the current Enhancement for Active Seniors, or EASE programme, he added.

Under the programme today, seniors can install fittings like ramps to help them get in and out of their homes, as well as grab bars and slip-resistant flooring in toilets, Mr Lee noted.

Soon, seniors will be able to choose from an expanded suite of fittings under the enhanced programme, or EASE 2.0, he added.

For example, this includes foldable shower seats or widened toilet entrances for those who are wheelchair-bound, he added.

"And life can be safer and much more convenient,” said Mr Lee.

EASE was introduced to all towns in 2013. In April, HDB said that about 283,900 households have had elderly-friendly fittings installed under the programme. The programme was expanded in April to include features such as wheelchair lifters, which were previously offered as part of a pilot.