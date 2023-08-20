National Day Rally highlights: PM Lee announces new BTO housing category, Majulah Package for 'young seniors'
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered his National Day Rally in Malay, Mandarin and English.
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered his National Day Rally speeches in Malay, Mandarin and English on Sunday (Aug 20).
He introduced measures to boost retirement savings as well as a new public housing classification, among other major moves.
Catch up on his main announcements:
- 5 key takeaways from PM Lee’s National Day Rally
- HDB to introduce new Plus flats in rehaul of public housing classification
- S$7 billion Majulah Package to give CPF top-ups to those born in 1973 or earlier
- PM Lee says political succession 'back on track', with recent controversies posing no delays
- Singles can apply for new HDB flats in all locations, buy 2-room Prime resale flats
- HDB flats, estates to be more senior-friendly to prepare for Singapore's 'super-aged society'
- Singapore to roll out targeted support for those in 50s and early 60s to cope with retirement
- Retrenched workers to get financial support while reskilling, scheme still being 'fine-tuned'
