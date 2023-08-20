Logo
Singapore

National Day Rally highlights: PM Lee announces new BTO housing category, Majulah Package for 'young seniors'
Singapore

National Day Rally highlights: PM Lee announces new BTO housing category, Majulah Package for 'young seniors'

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered his National Day Rally in Malay, Mandarin and English.

20 Aug 2023 05:00PM (Updated: 20 Aug 2023 10:34PM)
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered his National Day Rally speeches in Malay, Mandarin and English on Sunday (Aug 20).

He introduced measures to boost retirement savings as well as a new public housing classification, among other major moves.

Catch up on his main announcements:

And all the other highlights, infographics and videos from today:

Source: CNA/jo/mi

National Day Rally 2023

