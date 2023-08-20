PM Lee says political succession 'back on track', with recent controversies posing no delays

SUPPORTING THE 4G TEAM

The Prime Minister said that the 4G leadership led by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is “increasingly setting the pace”.

For example, the themes in this year’s National Day Rally speech are the same themes put forth under Forward Singapore, a nationwide engagement exercise spearheaded by the 4G team.

“More and more, my task is to support the 4G team and their agenda,” said Mr Lee. “I want to get them off to the best start possible.

“The 4G will soon wrap up the Forward Singapore exercise, but their journey is just beginning. Our nation’s future depends on them, working as one with you to take Singapore forward.”

He added that he has “every confidence” in Mr Wong and his team.

“We share the same core convictions that we are stewards of Singapore, entrusted with the immense responsibility to lead and care for this nation; that our time as stewards is transient but we are building a Singapore for the ages; and that our best service to this nation is to hand over a better, stronger Singapore to those who follow us,” said Mr Lee.

“My team and I are deeply grateful to you for standing with us through thick and thin. Please give Lawrence and his team your fullest support too, now and after they take over.”

Mr Lee also spoke on the founding values of Singapore.

The country’s forefathers had built more than a nation of skyscrapers and a thriving economy, but also a nation founded on ideals such as justice and equality, religious freedom and racial harmony, a commitment to excellence, a fair system of meritocracy, as well as an “uncompromising insistence” on an honest and clean government, he said.

Mr Lee noted that integrity and incorruptibility are “fundamental” to Singapore, serving as the foundation to run a “clean and effective” government and to deliver results for Singaporeans.

Former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew had “considered these the most crucial ideals of all”, he added.

Recalling how the elder Lee had attended a parliament sitting on his 90th birthday in 2013, the Prime Minister said: “Frail and ill, Mr Lee said just a few words. He spoke only about one thing.

“He reminded us Singapore must always remain clean and incorruptible, and ministers and MPs have to set the example. Otherwise, he said, we are finished.”