PM Lee says political succession 'back on track', with recent controversies posing no delays
SINGAPORE: Succession plans are “back on track” with the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Aug 20), adding that recent controversies will not delay the timetable for political renewal.
Speaking at his 19th National Day Rally, Mr Lee said leadership renewal is a “crucial task” in preparing for Singapore’s future.
Mr Lee previously said he hoped to step down before his 70th birthday, which was in February 2022. However, this was disrupted by the pandemic.
“I promised Singaporeans that I would see the nation through the crisis, together with both the current and the 4G (fourth generation) leadership,” he said.
“Now COVID is behind us, and my succession plans are back on track.”
He noted that several controversial issues involving ministers and Members of Parliament have drawn the attention of Singaporeans of late.
Recent incidents that made the headlines include the arrest of Transport Minister S Iswaran by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, the resignations of Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and MP Cheng Li Hui over an affair, as well as allegations, which were subsequently found to have no basis, of preferential treatment in the rental of state properties by two Cabinet ministers.
Noting that he has spoken about these issues in parliament and more recently in his National Day message, Mr Lee said: “We dealt with each of them thoroughly and transparently.
“Let me assure you: These incidents will not delay my timetable for renewal. We are on track.”
SUPPORTING THE 4G TEAM
The Prime Minister said that the 4G leadership led by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is “increasingly setting the pace”.
For example, the themes in this year’s National Day Rally speech are the same themes put forth under Forward Singapore, a nationwide engagement exercise spearheaded by the 4G team.
“More and more, my task is to support the 4G team and their agenda,” said Mr Lee. “I want to get them off to the best start possible.
“The 4G will soon wrap up the Forward Singapore exercise, but their journey is just beginning. Our nation’s future depends on them, working as one with you to take Singapore forward.”
He added that he has “every confidence” in Mr Wong and his team.
“We share the same core convictions that we are stewards of Singapore, entrusted with the immense responsibility to lead and care for this nation; that our time as stewards is transient but we are building a Singapore for the ages; and that our best service to this nation is to hand over a better, stronger Singapore to those who follow us,” said Mr Lee.
“My team and I are deeply grateful to you for standing with us through thick and thin. Please give Lawrence and his team your fullest support too, now and after they take over.”
Mr Lee also spoke on the founding values of Singapore.
The country’s forefathers had built more than a nation of skyscrapers and a thriving economy, but also a nation founded on ideals such as justice and equality, religious freedom and racial harmony, a commitment to excellence, a fair system of meritocracy, as well as an “uncompromising insistence” on an honest and clean government, he said.
Mr Lee noted that integrity and incorruptibility are “fundamental” to Singapore, serving as the foundation to run a “clean and effective” government and to deliver results for Singaporeans.
Former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew had “considered these the most crucial ideals of all”, he added.
Recalling how the elder Lee had attended a parliament sitting on his 90th birthday in 2013, the Prime Minister said: “Frail and ill, Mr Lee said just a few words. He spoke only about one thing.
“He reminded us Singapore must always remain clean and incorruptible, and ministers and MPs have to set the example. Otherwise, he said, we are finished.”
Mr Lee said he “will never forget those brief words” and, for the sake of Singapore, will “do all (he) can to keep faith with” those hopes.
“No matter the price; no matter the embarrassment or political cost – I will do my utmost to keep the system clean,” he said. “Every generation of PAP leaders must also stand by this. This is what Singapore depends upon.”
These ideals are “not just abstract aspirations”, he noted, while describing them as the “compass” guiding decisions, giving purpose and meaning to nation building and what makes Singapore stand tall among the nations of the world.
“By upholding these ideals, we have over the decades built a high trust society,” he said.
“One where people trust one another – regardless of race, language or religion – where the people and the government trust each other too, in big ways and small,” added the Prime Minister.
“This is what saw us through the ups and downs over the past 58 years and this is how we weathered COVID-19.”