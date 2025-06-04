'Not trying to squeeze patients': Company that bid S$52,000 for Tampines clinic rental explains business model

SINGAPORE: Instead of trying to "squeeze" patients, building long-term relationships is key to the business model of the healthcare firm that bid S$52,188 in monthly rent for a unit in a Tampines Housing and Development Board (HDB) estate, said its co-owner.

Speaking to CNA on Wednesday morning (Jun 4), Mr Andrew Chim, who co-owns I-Health Medical Holdings, said that when they open a clinic at the unit later this month, patients will not pay above what other general practitioners (GPs) are charging for consultations and medicine.

"Rent is not commensurate with (consultation) fee," he said. "I can assure you that the total bill for different cases will be in range for other heartland clinics."

The successful bid for the ground floor unit at Block 954C Tampines Street 96 had raised eyebrows in recent days, sparking conversations over rental fees and healthcare costs.

"We thought that there was a number that even if HDB does not reduce the rent after three years, we will be very happy with what we get back in terms of the returns on the clinic," said Mr Chim.

There have been other successful rental bids for GP clinics in HDB estates in recent times.

Mr Chim also pointed out that in January last year there was a successful bid for a clinic in Tampines North for S$39,938. I-Health had submitted a bid but was unsuccessful, he added.

Other recent successful bids include a S$40,088 bid at Tengah Garden Walk and a S$25,388 bid at Tampines Street 64, both of which closed in January. There was also a S$25,900 bid at Champions Way in December 2024.

"We believe that our unit is 10 to 20 per cent better than Tampines North. We believe our unit is 10 to 20 per cent better than Tengah Garden Walk," he added.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening that he was "dismayed" at I-Health's monthly rental bid for the clinic in Tampines.

"This must translate to higher cost of healthcare one way or another, and negate the effort of Ministry of Health, Singapore (MOH) to try to keep the cost of primary healthcare affordable," he added.

"NOT TRYING TO SQUEEZE PATIENTS"

The profitability of I-Health's clinics and the business hinges on a number of factors, including the number of cases and repeat customers, Mr Chim said.

"The foundation of I-Health is - we're not trying to squeeze the patients on every bill ... The philosophy is, if you take care of patients, if you take care of staff, the money will come," said Mr Chim.

"Who are the best clinics in the neighbourhood? The clinics (that) have been around the longest, have the trust of the patients."