Commentary: Vending machines for healthcare seem strange, but they’re a step in the right direction

SINGAPORE: One troublesome night, you’re unable to sleep due to severe stomach pain. You’ve already had some antacids, but they’re of no help. The nearest clinics and polyclinics are all closed, and you’re not sure if your condition deserves a visit to a hospital emergency room, where you may have to face long wait times. What do you do?

For many of us, the COVID-19 pandemic served as the catalyst for shifting away from the traditional model of primary care, typically involving an in-person visit to a general practitioner (GP) or polyclinic.

We quickly embraced telehealth apps, which could connect us to a doctor nearly 24/7 within a matter of minutes, obtain a diagnosis for select ailments, and even get medication delivered – all from the comfort of our homes. Telemedicine not only helped us observe safe distancing measures and avoid overcrowding in healthcare facilities, it also ensured that non-emergency conditions could be promptly treated by a suitable physician.

Five years on, while many of these benefits remain, even this level of technology remains inaccessible to some. For others, telemedicine has become little more than a convenient means of obtaining medical certificates (MCs), especially when getting out of bed to visit a GP feels impossible.

This issue has come under scrutiny, with several telehealth providers facing enforcement action from the Ministry of Health (MOH) following investigations into suspected unethical activities such as MCs and prescriptions being issued after inappropriately brief consultations.

Amid telehealth’s growing notoriety, a Dr Kart kiosk in a Tampines petrol station made waves online and in headlines last year. Public scepticism about an unmanned healthcare "vending machine" is understandable – but how sceptical should we be?