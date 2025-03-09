Vending machine meal credits to help South West district residents with cost pressures

SINGAPORE: To help with living costs, the South West Community Development Council (CDC) on Sunday (Mar 9) launched a Value Meals programme that will let residents redeem meals from vending machines located in their neighbourhoods.

Food and beverage (F&B) group Select is providing the vending machines and sponsoring vulnerable residents with S$600,000 in credits to purchase the meals from 80 vending machines, most of which will be located under Housing and Development Board flats.

The meals, ranging from sandwiches to reheatable dishes like fried bee hoon and curry chicken with rice, each cost S$3 or less.

About 80 Choa Chu Kang residents who were at the launch on Sunday each received S$300 in meal credits on a mobile app by Taste Asia, a subsidiary of Select.

South West CDC Mayor Low Yen Ling said that the credits will be provided to each of the 18 divisions in the South West CDC, and the grassroots advisors will decide how to distribute the credits according to residents' needs.