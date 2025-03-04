187 gastroenteritis cases from Total Defence Day ready-to-eat meals

SINGAPORE: There were 187 cases of gastroenteritis from ready-to-eat (RTE) meals distributed as part of Total Defence Day, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Tuesday (Mar 4).

Ms Fu was responding to parliamentary questions on food poisoning cases after some students from the School of the Arts (SOTA) ate the RTE meals and fell ill.

Authorities said on Feb 19 that 20 SOTA students had developed gastroenteritis symptoms and preliminary findings showed that it was an "isolated incident".

The total number of verified gastroenteritis cases has grown to 187 of Mar 3. Of the total, 184 were from schools, two were from Active Ageing Centres and one from a public agency.

This constituted about 0.16 per cent of the participants, said Ms Fu.

"All affected individuals have received the necessary medical attention and have since recovered. None were hospitalised," she added.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has collected samples of the meals for testing. The tests did not find any foodborne pathogens, Ms Fu said.

SFA and the Ministry of Health (MOH) are conducting a comprehensive investigation of this incident, and SFA will take the necessary corrective and enforcement actions if any lapses are detected, she said.